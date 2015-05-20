May 20 Gas flows to Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) gas terminal were restarted past midnight on Wednesday, after being shut due to an unplanned outage the previous day, its operator Centrica said.

National Grid data showed the terminal's gas flows were running at a rate of 5.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0600 BST (0500 GMT) after falling to zero Tuesday afternoon.

Centrica said on its website the flows were restarted at around 0130 BST (0030 GMT) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)