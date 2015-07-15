LONDON, July 15 British Gas, Britain's largest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would reduce domestic gas tariffs by 5 percent from Aug. 27 following a drop in the wholesale cost of the fuel.

The cut is the second reduction in gas bills for British Gas customers in six months but electricity prices remain unchanged, said the energy supplier, owned by utility Centrica.

The average customer's annual bill will fall by another 35 pounds ($55) following the cut, bringing the total gas price reduction this year to 72 pounds, British Gas said.

"This reduction reflects our lower projected total costs for 2015 and 2016," Mark Hodges, managing director of British Gas, said in a statement.

British wholesale gas prices for delivery this winter have declined around 8 percent since the start of the year. ($1 = 0.6388 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Dale Hudson)