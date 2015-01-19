LONDON Jan 19 Centrica, the owner of Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas, will cut household gas tariffs by 5 percent from Feb. 27, reducing costs after recent falls in wholesale prices, the company said on Monday.

The tariff cut will result in an average energy bill reduction of 37 pounds per year, Centrica said.

"Taking this decision now, at a time of continuing uncertainty, shows our absolute commitment to pricing competitively," said Centrica Chief Executive Iain Conn, who moved to the post from oil firm BP just three weeks ago.

Rival provider E.ON announced a 3.5 percent cut to its gas tariffs last week. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)