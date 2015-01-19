(Deletes extraneous word in second paragraph)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Jan 19 Britain's largest energy supplier
British Gas, owned by utility Centrica, will cut
household gas prices by 5 percent from Feb. 27, becoming the
second provider to pass on a fall in wholesale prices and put
pressure on rivals to follow suit.
The cut announced on Monday will result in an average energy
bill reduction of 37 pounds a year for British Gas customers,
playing into the hands of Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of
Britain's national election in May.
"It's welcome to see British Gas cutting prices. We'll
continue to encourage energy firms to pass on falls in wholesale
prices to customers," Cameron said in a post on social media
network Twitter.
Wholesale crude and gas prices in Europe have taken a tumble
in recent months on the back of a global supply glut, reducing
some of the energy purchase costs utilities incur.
Finance minister George Osborne this month urged energy
companies to pass on those savings to customers, saying that
action could be taken if they failed to do so.
"We've been watching this (price fall) for many weeks and
months and it really hasn't been driven by anything in the
politics," British Gas Finance Director Michael Uzielli said on
a conference call with reporters.
Rival provider E.ON announced a 3.5 percent cut to its gas
tariffs last week and Centrica's news increases the pressure on
rivals to reduce their prices.
The other major suppliers in Britain are EDF Energy
, SSE, ScottishPower and RWE npower
.
"It is likely that some or all of the remaining Big Six
suppliers will look to offer some price cuts of their own," said
Whitman Howard utilities analyst Angelos Anastasiou.
Centrica's price cut also marks a positive start to Iain
Conn's new leadership of the utility after the former BP
executive took the helm three weeks ago.
Like E.ON, British Gas did not reduce its electricity
prices, arguing that wholesale costs had not come down as much
as in the gas market.
Shares in Centrica were down 0.2 percent at 1127 GMT.
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by David
Goodman)