(Corrects timeframe in last paragraph period to until 2021 from 'per year')

LONDON May 13 Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica has extended gas purchase contracts with Norway's Statoil and Russia's Gazprom, taking its global supply deal value above 50 billion pounds ($78.2 billion), the company said.

The agreements fortify Centrica's existing gas purchase agreements with some of the world's largest gas producers.

Centrica said it had agreed to increase its annual gas purchases from Statoil by 2.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) from this October on top of a 5 bcm-per-year deal signed in 2011.

The utility has also agreed to expand its Russian gas purchases from Gazprom to 29.1 bcm until 2021, Centrica said. ($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)