* Additional gas volumes worth more than 8 bln pounds
* Gazprom will supply roughly 9 pct of UK gas needs
* Statoil deal adds 2.3 bcm per year to ten-year 50-bcm deal
(Adds Statoil comments, details)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, May 13 Britain's largest energy supplier
Centrica has signed new gas contracts with two of the
world's largest producers, Russia's Gazprom and Norway's
Statoil, reflecting the UK's growing dependence on gas imports
as its production declines.
The Gazprom deal give Britain a much higher exposure to
Russian-sourced gas and comes despite European Union pressure to
reduce the region's dependence on Russian gas due to frosty
relations with President Vladimir Putin over the conflict in
Ukraine.
Gazprom's supplies to Centrica will rise to 29.1 billion
cubic metres (bcm) until 2021, compared with 2.4 bcm agreed in a
three-year deal in 2012. On average of the six-year deal,
Gazprom will provide roughly 9 percent of Britain's gas needs,
according to Reuters calculations.
"Whatever we might want as Europe, we need to be very
careful about being pragmatic about the realities of it,"
Centrica Chairman Rick Haythornthwaite at the company's annual
general meeting two weeks ago. "I think it's unrealistic to
think that Russian gas is going to be replaced in the
near-term."
Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, meets a third of
EU gas needs.
Gas production in Britain, which was self-sufficient at the
turn of this century, has fallen nearly 70 percent since a peak
in 2000. Dependence on imports leave it heavily exposed to
production risks that are beyond its control.
The gas will be sourced by Gazprom's London-based marketing
and trading arm, which takes gas from a variety of sources, a
Centrica spokeswoman said.
Centrica's agreement with Statoil adds another 2.3 bcm per
year to a ten-year 50-bcm deal signed in 2011, with supplies
starting from this October. Statoil covers around 20 percent of
Britain's gas needs.
"This is a gas-indexed type of contract and of course the
details negotiated remain confidential between Centrica and us,
but it's not an oil-indexed contract," said Ann-Elisabeth
Serck-Hanssen, acting senior vice president for marketing and
trading at Statoil.
The shift away from traditional oil-indexed contracts shows
gas suppliers are proving more flexible in providing spot-based
contracts that more accurately reflect changes in gas prices.
The additional gas volumes contracted by Centrica are worth
more than 8 billion pounds ($12.57 billion), according to
Reuters calculations based on the average forward prices of
seasonal British gas contracts until 2018.
Centrica said all of its global gas and electricity supply
deals, which include liquefied natural gas contracts and
cross-border electricity flows, now have a value of over 50
billion pounds ($78.5 billion).
($1 = 0.6365 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes and Susan Thomas)