* British Gas prices to rise 6 pct from Nov. 16
* RWE npower raises power 9.1 pct, gas 8.8 pct from Nov. 26
* Cite higher wholesale, transport prices, govt schemes
* Minister says move very unwelcome
By Karolin Schaps and Natalie Huet
LONDON, Oct 12 Two of Britain's biggest energy
suppliers are raising their prices just as millions of
cash-strapped consumers switch on their central heating for the
winter, saying higher costs made the move unavoidable.
The country's largest natural gas supplier British Gas, part
of utility Centrica Plc, will charge 6 percent more for
the energy it delivers, while rival RWE npower, part of
Germany's RWE AG, will impose increases of 9.1 percent
in electricity and 8.8 percent in gas.
SSE Plc, another rival, had already warned customers
their bills will rise 9 percent from Monday.
"We know that household budgets are under pressure and this
1.50 pound per week rise will be unwelcome," said British Gas
Managing Director Phil Bentley. "However, we simply cannot
ignore the rising costs that are largely outside our control,
but which make up most of the bill."
Both British Gas and RWE npower, whose increases take effect
next month, said wholesale energy prices were a factor in
raising retail prices, with Centrica adding it faced a decline
in supplies it retrieves from the North Sea.
UK gas prices have risen 24 percent over the past two months
and electricity prices have followed a similar trend, mainly due
to jitters over imports from Norway and a lower supply of
shipped liquefied gas.
UNAVOIDABLE COSTS
Costs to upgrade the energy network also made it more
expensive for suppliers to deliver energy and spending on
government schemes to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy
efficiency are expected to double next year, the utilities said.
Last year, UK inflation was boosted to a three-year high
mainly due to more expensive energy bills and the Bank of
England predicted in August that suppliers would again lift
prices towards the turn of the year.
Annual "dual fuel" bills for customers of British Gas will
go up an average 80 pounds ($130) after Nov. 16, while RWE
npower customers will pay 109 pounds more on average from Nov.
26.
"This is very unwelcome, and I know lots of families who are
struggling to balance their budgets will be very disappointed
and concerned by these price rises," said Britain's Energy and
Climate Change Minister Greg Barker.
Barker said the government was rolling out policies to help
reduce energy demand and support customers struggling to pay
their bills.
The price announcements came a day after regulator Ofgem
released a report showing that 3 percent of the UK population
had gas and electricity debts last year.
The numbers were slightly down on 2010, but the report,
published late on Thursday, said the average amount owed by
individuals for gas bills rose by 10 percent to 371 pounds.
"There are signs that the recession and high energy bills
are continuing to have an impact on consumers struggling to
pay," Ofgem said.
Shares in Centrica were down 0.3 percent in afternoon
trading on Friday, while shares in Frankfurt-listed RWE slipped
0.4 percent.