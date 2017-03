LONDON May 8 British utility Centrica is looking for partners to invest in three of its large gas-fired power plants in Britain which have been losing money, chief financial officer Nick Luff said.

"The three plants that we're looking to take capital out of are Langage, Killingholme, and Humber. We are early stages, of course, in a process to look for potential investors to come into those plants," he said in remarks prepared by the company. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)