LONDON, July 29 An unplanned outage at Britain's Rough natural gas storage site on Wednesday will lead to a loss of injection capacity of 8 million cubic metres a day (mcm), reduced from 18 mcm first reported by operator Centrica Storage Ltd.

The outage will start at 0800 GMT (0900 BST) and last until 2000 GMT. Centrica reported the initial outage earlier on Wednesday.