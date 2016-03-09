LONDON, March 9 Centrica has completed a 1.1 km pipeline to connect its South Morecambe and North Morecambe natural gas terminals in the north of England, the British energy supplier said on Wednesday.

The 80 million pound ($114 million) project included upgrades of the North Morcambe terminal and from now on, all gas produced at Centrica's Morecambe gas fields will be processed at the north terminal before going into the National Grid's transmission system, Centrica said in a statement.

North Morecambe gas terminal has a typical production rate of around 8.4 million cubic metres a day. Centrica was not immediately available to comment on whether the upgrade will increase that capacity. ($1 = 0.7030 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Nina Chestney)