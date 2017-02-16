LONDON Feb 16 Britain's largest natural gas storage site, Rough, will not be available for gas injection until at least July 1 due to ongoing tests on wells and analysis of the work, operator Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) said on Thursday.

"CSL has concluded that the uncertainties associated with the differing failure modes, plus the age and condition of the assets, means CSL cannot offer injection services for the storage season 2017/18 at the present time," it said in a statement.

CSL said it expects to complete its well testing programme by April 30 and analysis of the findings by June 30.

CSL "will provide a further update to the market at that time", it said.

CSL said it would analyse the results and determine whether further work is necessary before safe injection operations can be restarted.

It said the site would be available for production services despite injections being on hold. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)