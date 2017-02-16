LONDON Feb 16 Britain's largest natural gas
storage site, Rough, will not be available for gas injection
until at least July 1 due to ongoing tests on wells and analysis
of the work, operator Centrica Storage Limited (CSL)
said on Thursday.
"CSL has concluded that the uncertainties associated with
the differing failure modes, plus the age and condition of the
assets, means CSL cannot offer injection services for the
storage season 2017/18 at the present time," it said in a
statement.
CSL said it expects to complete its well testing programme
by April 30 and analysis of the findings by June 30.
CSL "will provide a further update to the market at that
time", it said.
CSL said it would analyse the results and determine whether
further work is necessary before safe injection operations can
be restarted.
It said the site would be available for production services
despite injections being on hold.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)