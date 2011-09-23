* Says deal to help grow North American business

* Deal to increase number of its Texas customers to more than 830,000

Sept 23 British utility Centrica agreed to buy Texas-based energy retailer First Choice Power from smaller U.S. peer PNM Resources for $270 million in cash, as the UK firm looks to expand and strengthen its North American customer base.

Irving, Texas-based First Choice Power, a wholly owned unit of PNM Resources, has more than 220,000 residential and commercial electricity customers in Texas, Centrica's unit Direct Energy said in a statement.

Direct Energy said the acquisition would take the total number of its electricity customer accounts in the state to more than 830,000.

"This acquisition is another important step towards growing scale and leadership in our North American business. Its addition to the Direct Energy family will significantly enlarge our business in one of the key US deregulated residential markets," Direct Energy Chief Executive Chris Weston said.

Shares of FTSE 100-listed Centrica, which owns UK's biggest household energy supplier British Gas, closed at 282.6 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 15.17 billion pounds ($23.27 billion). ($1 = 0.652 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)