* Buys oil and gas assets for $388 million
* Acquisition will increase oil & gas reserves by around 5
pct
LONDON Feb 22 British utility Centrica
said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of UK North Sea
assets from France's Total for $388 million to grow
its upstream oil and gas business.
Centrica, which is Britain's biggest energy supplier with
around 16 million customers, said the deal would increase its
reserves by around 5 percent and is expected to produce 9,300
barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012.
"This acquisition in the North Sea provides a good fit with
our existing portfolio and strategy, bringing strong cash flow
and adding value for Centrica," Mark Hanafin, managing director
of Centrica Energy said on Wednesday.
"It underlines our commitment to invest where we see
attractive opportunities, securing future energy supplies for
the UK," he added.
Centrica said the portfolio includes seven producing fields
in three major areas: Greater Armada, the Alba field and the
Mungo and Monan cluster.
The company's share in the fields contains an estimated 22
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), comprising 36 percent
gas and 64 percent oil.
Centrica said the acquisition would add immediate strong
cash flow and increase its scale in the Central North Sea
region. It added that the deal would help it maintain the mix of
oil in its upstream portfolio.
