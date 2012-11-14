LONDON Nov 14 British utility Centrica
said an internal review showed there was nothing unusual about
its gas trading on Sept. 28, the day British regulators are
investigating alleged market manipulation.
Two regulators are investigating claims made by a
whistleblower that UK traders manipulated wholesale prices on
Europe's biggest gas market, angering consumers struggling to
meet rising energy bills.
Centrica said on Wednesday that it had reviewed trades made
at the end of the day in question, significant because it is the
end of the gas financial year which is sensitive period for gas
prices, and "found nothing unusual about them or any cause for
concern".
The allegation was made to the UK's Financial Services
Authority (FSA) last week by a whistleblower who claimed to show
that gas traders were seeking to rig the price of wholesale gas
prices.
Centrica had already distanced itself from the alleged
manipulation, issuing a statement on Tuesday saying it had
robust compliance policies and its own traders were prohibited
from providing price information to price reporting agencies.
Other utilities including and SSE also
issued statements declaring confidence in their compliance
regimes.
The alleged manipulation of the UK's day-ahead gas contract,
regarded as a benchmark for gas prices across Europe, comes as
utility firms continue to report bumper profits.
SSE said earlier on Wednesday that half-year profit jumped
38 percent in the six months ended Sept. 30.