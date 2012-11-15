LONDON Nov 15 British Gas owner Centrica said the weak UK economy was impacting demand among business customers though cost cuts were enabling it to stay on track for growth in its residential division.

It expected to deliver overall earnings growth in 2012 in line with market expectations, the company said in a trading statement on Thursday.

Unusually cool weather conditions in Britain meant that average household gas consumption had risen 9 percent in the year to October compared to the previous year, it said.

British Gas, the country's largest natural gas supplier, is putting up prices 6 percent from Friday, an unpopular move among Britons struggling with rising bills and stagnant wages. Other utilities are also increasing prices, citing higher wholesale costs as well as the need to upgrade networks.

Public anger over rising utility prices alongside bumper profits at the companies has deepened in recent days over a scandal about alleged irregular trades in the gas market.

Centrica has distanced itself from the allegations, saying on Wednesday that an internal review showed there was nothing unusual about its gas trading on the day under investigation.