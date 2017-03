LONDON Feb 4 Utility group Centrica said on Monday it would not take up its option to build new power stations in Britain with partner EDF and said it would launch a 500 million pound ($787 million) share buyback scheme.

Centrica has the option of taking a 20 percent stake in four new reactors - two at Hinkley Point in Somerset and two at Sizewell in Suffolk - in a partnership with France's state-owned utility EDF.