LONDON, March 25 Centrica said on Monday it had signed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deal with North America's Cheniere Energy in a bid to diversify the country's energy mix.

In a move which was welcomed by Britain's prime minister, utility Centrica said the landmark deal would enable it to strengthen its position along the gas value chain and help ensure the UK's future energy security.

Centrica owns Britain's biggest household energy supplier British Gas.

"Future gas supplies from the U.S. will help diversify our energy mix and provide British consumers with a new long-term, secure and affordable source of fuel," said Prime Minister, David Cameron in a statement on Monday.

The deal is the first ever long-term LNG supply deal with guaranteed deliveries for Britain and a breakthrough for U.S. gas in Europe.

Centrica said it would purchase about 1.75 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of annual liquefied natural gas volumes for export from the Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana, the United States. This is equivalent of the annual gas demand of around 1.8 million British homes, Centrica said.

The contract is for an initial 20 year period, with the option for a 10 year extension. The target date for first commercial delivery is September 2018.

Britain already receives gas from a range of countries including Norway, the Netherlands and Qatar. But it depends increasingly on LNG from Qatar to plug its growing energy supply deficit.

That could come under pressure in future years as a lack of binding supply agreements means that Asian demand is likely to continue to divert Qatari cargoes east, leaving Britain short.