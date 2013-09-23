LONDON, Sept 23 British utility Centrica
said on Monday it was calling off two gas storage projects after
the government refused this month to help build stockpiling
sites, dealing another blow to a sector needed to feed the
country's high winter demand.
Centrica, which owns household supplier British Gas, said it
would incur 240 million pounds ($384 million) in costs for
scrapping its offshore project at Baird in the North Sea and
putting its Caythorpe plan in east Yorkshire on hold
indefinitely.
"This decision was taken in light of weak economics for
storage projects and the announcement by the UK government on 4
September ruling out intervention in the market to encourage
additional gas storage capacity to be built," Centrica said in a
statement.
The British government had said subsidising storage projects
would be too expensive for taxpayers.
Britain's weak gas storage infrastructure was exposed
earlier this year when an exceptionally cold and long winter
depleted the country's stockpiling facilities.
Profits from running gas storage in Britain have dropped in
recent years due to the shrinking price differential between
summer and winter gas prices.
Gas traders typically buy gas in summer when prices are low
and sell it at a profit in winter, when higher demand lifts
contracts, but that spread has tightened.
Centrica this year sold capacity at the country's largest
storage site at a 30 percent discount compared to the previous
year, making it economically unfeasible to build new sites.
Gas storage operators in other western European markets have
felt the same decline in interest in their business, which has
forced them to offer financial sweeteners and more flexible
terms.