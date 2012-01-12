* SSE to cut gas prices by 4.5 pct from March 26
* Centrica cuts electricity prices by 5 pct
* Other big suppliers expected to follow suit
* SSE, Centrica shares down about 1 percent
(Adds details from SSE statement)
By Karolin Schaps and Adveith Nair
LONDON, Jan 12 Two of Britain's biggest
utilities, Centrica and SSE, said on Thursday
they would cut energy prices, a day after EDF Energy
became the first of the UK's 'big six' energy suppliers to bring
down tariffs.
SSE said it would cut prices of household gas by 4.5 percent
from March 26 and extend its commitment to cap household
electricity and gas prices by another two months to October.
"I hope that this package of measures will give our
customers some respite from the seemingly endless rises in
household costs that we have seen in recent times," Alistair
Phillips-Davies, generation and supply director at SSE, said.
"The cut in household gas bills shows customers that we will
bring down prices when we can."
SSE's announcement came after Centrica, which owns Britain's
largest gas supplier British Gas, unveiled plans to cut
household electricity prices by 5 percent with immediate effect.
Britain's six largest energy suppliers, which control 99
percent of the retail market, have come under growing pressure
to cut tariffs as wholesale prices, which make up half of the
costs of energy bills, have fallen due to mild winter weather
and the weakening economy.
Thursday's price cuts and Wednesday's announcement by EDF
Energy increase the pressure on the three remaining companies,
RWE npower, Scottish Power and E.ON
, to follow suit.
"The heat is now on for others to follow suit and help ease
the pressure of high energy bills for their customers," said
Adam Scorer, director of policy and external affairs at Consumer
Focus.
Centrica said on Thursday it was unable to cut gas bills as
long-term costs for the fuel remained high despite some
short-term wholesale price falls.
"We want to keep prices as low as possible for our
customers. Household budgets are stretched, and we are doing
everything we can to help our customers keep their bills down,"
said Ian Peters, managing director of energy at British Gas.
Last autumn energy suppliers angered already cash-strapped
Britons, when they raised average energy bills by double digits.
(Editing by Alison Birrane and Jane Baird)