LONDON Dec 12 British energy supplier Centrica said it agreed to sell an offshore wind farm project it was planning to build to DONG Energy for 50 million pounds ($81.63 million), helping to ensure a key UK renewable energy project goes ahead.

Britain, which has the world's biggest offshore wind market and is banking on the resource to help it reach renewable targets, recently boosted subsidies for offshore wind farms amid worries that some projects were not economic.

Centrica said construction of the wind farm, called Race Bank and situated off the east coast of England, would proceed under DONG, a Danish state-owned company which has staked its future on offshore wind energy.

Race Bank will be able to meet the equivalent annual electricity demand of more than 450,000 British homes, making it an important part of Britain's bid to meet its target of generating 30 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2020, up from 15.5 percent in the second quarter of 2013.

Media reports in November said Centrica, which shepherded Race Bank through the planning and initial engineering stages, was likely to drop out of the 2 billion-pound project due to insufficient government subsidies.

Another offshore wind farm, the Atlantic Array project off the southwest of England which was estimated to cost about 4 billion pounds, was scrapped in November by Germany's RWE which said it no longer made economic sense.

Centrica retains stakes in four operational wind farms in Britain.