LONDON, Sept 23 Centrica said it would
incur 240 million pounds ($384 million) in costs after it
abandoned plans for a new-build gas storage project in the UK's
southern North Sea and put another in Yorkshire, northern
England, on hold indefinitely.
"This decision was taken in light of weak economics for
storage projects and the announcement by the UK Government on 4
September ruling out intervention in the market to encourage
additional gas storage capacity to be built," it said on Monday.
It said it would write off all costs incurred on the
projects and expects to recognise impairments and provisions
totalling about 240 million pounds as an exceptional cost in its
full-year results.
The British government decided earlier this month against
intervening in the energy market to boost gas storage capacity,
saying that subsidising projects would be too expensive for
taxpayers.