BRIEF-Total Energy Services increases offer consideration to Savanna Energy Services
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
(Corrects name of acquired company)
LONDON, July 30 British utility Centrica said on Tuesday that it agreed to acquire a U.S. gas provider to businesses as part of a $731 million deal to expand its presence in North America.
Centrica said its North American subsidiary Direct Energy Business agreed to buy the New Jersey-based Energy Marketing business of Hess Corporation for $731 million in cash plus net working capital of around $300 million.
"This transaction will transform our business-to-business operations in North America, giving us leading positions in business gas and power supply and creating a unique dual fuel business in the US," Centrica's chief executive Sam Laidlaw said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle)
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.