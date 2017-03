LONDON Oct 31 Chris Weston, managing director of international downstream at Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica, will leave the company on Dec. 31, the company said.

He will be replaced by Ian Peters who is currently managing director of British Gas residential energy.

Weston had announced his intention to leave in May following news that Fincance Director Nick Luff was also to step down. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)