(Recasts, adds background, details, chairman statement)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Oct 31 Britain's largest energy supplier
Centrica will next month promote one of its managing
directors to temporarily head up its British Gas business,
progressing with a board reshuffle that started earlier this
year.
Ian Peters, currently managing director of British Gas
residential energy, will start his new role on Dec. 1, replacing
outgoing international downstream leader Chris Weston, but only
on an interim basis and not as a member of the board.
"Ian ... is well placed to assume this role on a
transitional basis, as we seek a permanent replacement under
Iain Conn's new leadership," Centrica chairman Rick
Haythornthwaite said in a statement.
The utility is in the process of reshuffling its management
team which will be led by ex-BP man Iain Conn from the
start of the new year as long-serving chief executive Sam
Laidlaw is also leaving the company.
Conn will take over the company at a time when Centrica is
under intense political and public pressure for rising energy
bills and also faces a UK competition investigation.
He will have to find a permanent appointment to lead the
British Gas and downstream businesses as well as a new financial
director.
The role is currently filled on an interim basis by Jeff
Bell, previously director of corporate finance, after the
departure of Nick Luff to information group Reed Elsevier
this summer.
Centrica's current managing director of international
downstream, Chris Weston, is leaving the company on Dec. 31
after 13 years to become chief executive at temporary power
provider Aggreko on Jan. 2.
As a consequence of the reshuffle, the head of Centrica's
North American downstream business Direct Energy, Badar Khan,
will report directly to the chief executive from Dec. 1.
(Editing by William Hardy and David Holmes)