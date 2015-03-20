LONDON, March 20 Shares in Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, fell on Friday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the firm's credit rating late on Thursday.

Moody's justified the downgrade by saying the company had been hurt by poor trading conditions in the energy markets.

"We are downgrading Centrica's ratings primarily because lower energy prices and generally poorer trading conditions have hurt the company's profitability and weakened its financial profile," says Helen Francis, Moody's lead analyst for Centrica.

Shares in Centrica were trading down 1.3 percent at 253.3 pence at market open, making it the top faller among London's FTSE 100 companies.

"Centrica continues to target strong investment grade credit ratings, and Moody's Baa1 rating is consistent with this target," the utility said in a statement.

The utility has cut its dividend and warned on lower profits this year after it missed profit expectations in 2014.

Utilities across Europe are facing headwinds from weak energy prices, tighter regulation and a technology shift away from the traditional centralised power generation model. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)