LONDON, March 20 Shares in Britain's largest
energy supplier, Centrica, fell on Friday after ratings
agency Moody's downgraded the firm's credit rating late on
Thursday.
Moody's justified the downgrade by saying the company had
been hurt by poor trading conditions in the energy markets.
"We are downgrading Centrica's ratings primarily because
lower energy prices and generally poorer trading conditions have
hurt the company's profitability and weakened its financial
profile," says Helen Francis, Moody's lead analyst for Centrica.
Shares in Centrica were trading down 1.3 percent at 253.3
pence at market open, making it the top faller among London's
FTSE 100 companies.
"Centrica continues to target strong investment grade credit
ratings, and Moody's Baa1 rating is consistent with this
target," the utility said in a statement.
The utility has cut its dividend and warned on lower profits
this year after it missed profit expectations in 2014.
Utilities across Europe are facing headwinds from weak
energy prices, tighter regulation and a technology shift away
from the traditional centralised power generation model.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)