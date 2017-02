(Corrects day of outage to Thursday, not Wednesday)

LONDON, March 13 Gas production at Centrica's South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea will be halted on Thursday due to planned maintenance from 0300 GMT until 2300 GMT, the company said on Wednesday.

The planned outage is due to maintenance, Centrica said in a market message.

It said flows would be reduced to zero during the outage period.

South Morecambe pumps 5.35 million cubic metres of gas per day to Centrica's Barrow gas terminal.