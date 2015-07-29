LONDON, July 29 Utility Centrica's interim chief financial officer Jeff Bell will fill the post permanently from Aug. 1, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bell, who took over as interim CFO on Sept. 1 last year following the departure of long-serving Nick Luff, will have a base salary of 550,000 pounds ($859,000)annually, the company said.

Centrica is expected to announce the outcome of a major strategic review on Thursday, initiated by former BP man Iain Conn when he became chief executive of the utility in January.

"Jeff has played a critical role in the strategic review process and has been a tremendous support to me personally," Conn said in the statement. ($1 = 0.6405 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)