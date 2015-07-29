LONDON, July 29 Utility Centrica's
interim chief financial officer Jeff Bell will fill the post
permanently from Aug. 1, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Bell, who took over as interim CFO on Sept. 1 last year
following the departure of long-serving Nick Luff, will have a
base salary of 550,000 pounds ($859,000)annually, the company
said.
Centrica is expected to announce the outcome of a major
strategic review on Thursday, initiated by former BP man Iain
Conn when he became chief executive of the utility in January.
"Jeff has played a critical role in the strategic review
process and has been a tremendous support to me personally,"
Conn said in the statement.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)