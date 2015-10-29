Oct 29 Centrica Energy has begun drilling a fourth well to unlock new gas reserves at its York field in the North Sea, extending its productive life until 2020, the company said.

Drilling to tap into an extra 20 billion cubic feet of gas is due to be completed early next year, Centrica said.

The field already produces gas which is piped into the UK's national grid.

"A new gas compressor will be installed by a 60-strong team early next year, boosting the amount of gas which can be produced from York by another 10 billion cubic feet," the statement said.

