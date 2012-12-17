OSLO Dec 17 British energy firm Centrica
received a nine-year extension at its Vale field in the
Norwegian North Sea to squeeze out more production of condensate
and gas after it bought the partly depleted field this year.
The field, which produces with subsea equipment through the
nearby Heimdal field, started operating in 2002 and was
initially expected to produce for 10 years, but extraction has
taken longer, the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on
Monday.
Centrica, which took over the field from Statoil,
is now allowed to continue operating it until the expiration of
its license in 2021.
Vale's well stream has a relatively high wax content, which
presents technical challenges and often reducers flows, the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said earlier.
The NPD predicted that Vale had 1.3 billion cubic meters of
gas and 7.5 million barrels of oil at the start of 2012.
Centrica owns 75.8 percent of the license, and French energy
firm Total holds the rest.