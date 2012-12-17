OSLO Dec 17 British energy firm Centrica received a nine-year extension at its Vale field in the Norwegian North Sea to squeeze out more production of condensate and gas after it bought the partly depleted field this year.

The field, which produces with subsea equipment through the nearby Heimdal field, started operating in 2002 and was initially expected to produce for 10 years, but extraction has taken longer, the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Monday.

Centrica, which took over the field from Statoil, is now allowed to continue operating it until the expiration of its license in 2021.

Vale's well stream has a relatively high wax content, which presents technical challenges and often reducers flows, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said earlier.

The NPD predicted that Vale had 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas and 7.5 million barrels of oil at the start of 2012.

Centrica owns 75.8 percent of the license, and French energy firm Total holds the rest.