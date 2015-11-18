STAVANGER, Norway Nov 18 Britain's Centrica
sees Norway as its main growth area for new production,
and plans to make major acquisitions on the Norwegian
continental shelf within a year or two, a company executive said
on Wednesday.
"We expect to spend some 50 million pounds a year on
exploration in E&P and just about all of it in Norway," Senior
Vice President of Centrica Norway, Dag Omre, told an industry
conference.
"We will also need inorganic activity in order to be
sustainable, so not in the short term, but within a year or two
we foresee that Centrica will make major acquisitions on the NCS
(Norwegian continental shelf)," he said.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)