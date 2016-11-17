STAVANGER, Norway Nov 17 Centrica :
* Norway will be Centrica's top exploration and production
(E&P) priority going forward, senior Vice President Dag Omre of
the British firm's Norwegian unit said on Thursday
* Centrica's E&P business will consist of assets in the UK,
Netherlands and Norway when it has finished the sale of assets
in Canada and Trinidad, he told Reuters
* "Norway has been pointed out as the main priority (within
E&P) when we are to invest in the future," Omre said, adding
that the firm plans to spend the bulk of its E&P capex in Norway
next year
* Centrica said earlier on Thursday, it aims to sanction a
$648 million oilfield off Norway in December this year
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)