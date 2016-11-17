STAVANGER, Norway Nov 17 Centrica :

* Norway will be Centrica's top exploration and production (E&P) priority going forward, senior Vice President Dag Omre of the British firm's Norwegian unit said on Thursday

* Centrica's E&P business will consist of assets in the UK, Netherlands and Norway when it has finished the sale of assets in Canada and Trinidad, he told Reuters

* "Norway has been pointed out as the main priority (within E&P) when we are to invest in the future," Omre said, adding that the firm plans to spend the bulk of its E&P capex in Norway next year

* Centrica said earlier on Thursday, it aims to sanction a $648 million oilfield off Norway in December this year (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)