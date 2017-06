(Corrects customer losses to period since start of 2017, not past year in second paragraph)

LONDON May 8 Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, said on Monday that warmer than usual weather and weaker energy prices in Britain had impacted profit margins in its core energy supply business in the first quarter.

The utility, which owns household energy supplier British Gas, also said it lost 261,000 customers since the start of the year.

The utility stuck to its full-year targets for adjusted operating cash flow, debt and investments.