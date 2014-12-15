(Corrects year to 2015/16 from this winter)

LONDON Dec 15 British utility Centrica will be paid by National Grid to provide additional power capacity from two of its gas-fired power plants in the winter of 2015/16.

The power producer was the winner of an initial tender for backup capacity which closed on Dec. 5, with Corby Power also gaining a contract for power from its Corby plant.

Centrica, which has been looking for investors to sell parts or all of its loss-making large gas plants, will be making available a combined 267 megawatts (MW) from its South Humber and Barry plants.

Network operator National Grid decided in September to bring forward by a year a scheme to tap additional power capacity this winter as fires and nuclear reactor problems have dramatically cut spare capacity.

The winning power stations will be on standby to add electricity supply if needed until February between the hours of 0600-2200 GMT.

National Grid has also requested up to 300 MW in a separate tender to reduce electricity consumed by some large industrial users. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)