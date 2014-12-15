(Corrects year to 2015/16 from this winter)
LONDON Dec 15 British utility Centrica
will be paid by National Grid to provide additional power
capacity from two of its gas-fired power plants in the winter of
2015/16.
The power producer was the winner of an initial tender for
backup capacity which closed on Dec. 5, with Corby Power also
gaining a contract for power from its Corby plant.
Centrica, which has been looking for investors to sell parts
or all of its loss-making large gas plants, will be making
available a combined 267 megawatts (MW) from its South Humber
and Barry plants.
Network operator National Grid decided in September to bring
forward by a year a scheme to tap additional power capacity this
winter as fires and nuclear reactor problems have dramatically
cut spare capacity.
The winning power stations will be on standby to add
electricity supply if needed until February between the hours of
0600-2200 GMT.
National Grid has also requested up to 300 MW in a separate
tender to reduce electricity consumed by some large industrial
users.
