LONDON Dec 1 Centrica owned British Gas
and E.ON, two of Britain's "big six" suppliers, have
frozen their standard energy prices this winter, adding to
pressure on rivals to do the same.
British wholesale gas and electricity prices have risen
about 30 and 40 percent respectively since June, along with a
rebound in other commodities such as coal, leading to
speculation that some electricity suppliers could raise prices.
British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier with 6
million customers, said the price of its standard variable
energy tariff would remain unchanged through this winter.
E.ON also said on Thursday its residential standard energy
prices would not increase until at least April 2017.
The moves follow price freeze pledges last month from rival
SSE, and independent supplier Good Energy.
It also ramps up pressure on the remaining "big six" firms
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, RWE's npower and
EDF Energy, to do the same.
Energy bills have doubled in Britain over the past decade to
about 1,200 pounds ($1,640) a year, and the government has said
it could intervene in the market if it believes prices are too
high.
