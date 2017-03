LONDON Dec 19 British utility Centrica has sold its 50 percent stake in the Barrow offshore wind farm in the east Irish Sea to project partner Dong Energy for 50 million pounds ($78 million) as part of plans to cut its exposure to the wind market.

The divestment also means a power purchase agreement in place between Centrica and Dong will be terminated, Centrica said.

The utility began scaling back its wind farm operations with the sale of its stake in the Race Bank project a year ago. ($1 = 0.6391 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)