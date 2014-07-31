LONDON, July 31 British utility Centrica posted a 35 percent fall in operating profits during the first half of the year as mild weather in Britain led to reduced demand and extreme weather in North America increased costs for the company.

Centrica made 1.032 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) in operating profit during the first six months of 2014, down from 1.583 billion a year earlier, it said on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.5911 British pound) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)