LONDON Nov 20 Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be lower than expected at 19-20 pence after mild weather hit energy demand and nuclear plants which it partly owns have been offline.

The utility was more upbeat about the coming year, saying a return to normal weather conditions in Britain and North America would stabilise its earnings. However it warned that if oil and gas prices remain low its upstream business could suffer.

Centrica, owner of British Gas, said mild weather had shaved off around 100 pounds from its average consumer dual fuel bill in 2014. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)