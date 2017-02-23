UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
LONDON Feb 23 Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier, reported a 4 percent rise in annual adjusted profit on Thursday, slightly ahead of analyst estimates, and said debt levels could be low enough this year to allow an increase in its dividend.
The utility, which owns household energy supplier British Gas, said 2016 adjusted operating profit rose to 1.52 billion pounds ($1.89 billion), compared with analyst expectations of 1.47 billion.
Centrica said it expected debt levels to fall to 2.5-3 billion pounds by the end of this year, a range that it said will allow it to raise its dividend payments.
($1 = 0.8043 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.