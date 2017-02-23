LONDON Feb 23 Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier, reported a 4 percent rise in annual adjusted profit on Thursday, slightly ahead of analyst estimates, and said debt levels could be low enough this year to allow an increase in its dividend.

The utility, which owns household energy supplier British Gas, said 2016 adjusted operating profit rose to 1.52 billion pounds ($1.89 billion), compared with analyst expectations of 1.47 billion.

Centrica said it expected debt levels to fall to 2.5-3 billion pounds by the end of this year, a range that it said will allow it to raise its dividend payments.

