* Sees 2012 production up about 20 pct, slightly lower than estimated (Adds detail)

LONDON, May 11 British utility Centrica warned retail energy costs were rising, even as strength at its upstream oil and gas business helped boost first-quarter trading.

Centrica, which owns Britain's biggest household energy supplier British Gas, said on Friday that the trend for retail energy costs "remains upwards."

In January the company cut its household electricity prices but said at the time that it was unable to lower gas bills as long-term costs for the fuel remained high.

"UK wholesale gas costs are around 15 percent higher for next winter than last, and non-commodity costs - which are also largely outside of our control - are expected to add a further 50 pounds to the cost of supplying the average household this year," Centrica said in a statement.

Higher commodity prices, however, continued to boost its upstream oil and gas business, which analysts have said will be key to the company's plans to deliver growth in 2012.

Centrica is expected to report earnings of 14 pence per share in the first-half of the year, on sales of nearly 11 billion pounds ($17.8 billion), according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

The company said the number of residential energy customer accounts on supply was largely unchanged from the start of the year. Average domestic gas consumption for the four months to April was up 1 percent, while average electricity use fell 3 percent, it added.

Centrica said it retained options to deploy capital in new nuclear, biomass and new build Combined Cycle Gas Turbines (CCGT), but added it would only proceed with the projects when there was sufficient clarity on the regulatory framework, project costs and expected returns.

Shares in the company closed at 310.2 pence on Thursday in London.($1 = 0.6188 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Neil Maidment)