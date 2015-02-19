* Cutting dividend payouts by 30 percent
* New CEO reviews strategy after profits fall
* Two British power plants to close
LONDON, Feb 19 Britain's largest utility
Centrica Plc said lower gas prices and demand would
force it to slash its dividends and hit profit this year,
sending its shares sharply lower on Thursday.
Iain Conn, who took over as Centrica chief executive only in
January, announced a review of strategy after the company
reported a 35 percent drop in profits, worse than forecast,
and shelved plans to sell assets after failing to find buyers.
The company cut its full-year dividend for 2014 by 21
percent to 13.5 pence and said future payouts would be down by
30 percent.
Centrica, which owns energy supplier British Gas, has seen
its profits squeezed by a slump in global oil and gas prices and
dwindling demand for gas from British households after the
country had the warmest year on record in 2014.
Conn, former head of marketing and refining for BP,
said Centrica had to cut spending because there was "no
certainty" oil prices would rebound to previous highs. He
likened the recent oil price slump to 1986 when prices hit $10
after Saudi Arabia ramped up production.
"2014 was not the year we had planned. When the oil price
moves so quickly you end up stuck with $100 costs and $50
revenues. So your returns are completely compressed," Conn told
BBC Radio.
Centrica said it expected earnings to be lower this year
than in 2014. The company is cutting its 2015-2016 exploration
and production (E&P) budget by 40 percent to 650 million pounds.
Shares in the company, traded more than eight percent lower
at 1200 GMT, the biggest loser in the FTSE 100 share
index.
BLOW FOR SHAREHOLDERS
"For investors, and in the current ultra-low interest rate
environment, the cut to the dividend payment is a major blow,"
said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers. "The search for income yield is becoming ever
harder," he added.
Utilities across Europe have been hit by weak energy markets
that have made their power plants unprofitable, lowered their
upstream margins and reduced their retail earnings.
The low commodity prices led to a post-tax impairment charge
of 1.4 billion pounds on its E&P and power assets.
The firm had already announced a tighter 2015 capital
expenditure programme in November when it lowered expectations
for 2014 earnings due to mild weather and reduced output at
nuclear plants.
Since then, low oil prices have had a knock-on effect on
Centrica's upstream business, which mainly produces gas.
Plans to sell three of its large combined-cycle gas turbine
(CCGT) power plants, announced last May have also been dropped
after bids fell short of expectations.
The 665 megawatt (MW) Killingholme gas plant, which was up
for sale, will now be closed, along with the 260 (MW) Glanford
Brigg power plant, both of which are in north-east England.
Both plants missed out in Britain's electricity capacity
auction last December leaving them too uneconomic to run.
Conn said the company hopes to sell its gas assets in
Trinidad and Tobago but cautioned this may not be possible due
to weak oil and gas prices.
($1 = 0.6470 pounds)
