LONDON, July 28 Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier, lost 399,000 customers in the first half of the year, contributing to a 13 percent dip in revenues, the company said on Thursday.

Britons have grown increasingly dissatisfied with high bills and poor customer service, leading to a rise in the numbers of people switching supplier.

The company, which owns British Gas, said revenues fell 13 percent to 13.38 billion pounds ($17.63 billion) in the first half of 2016, compared with the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Adrian Croft)