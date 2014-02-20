LONDON Feb 20 British utility Centrica, which owns the country's biggest energy supplier British Gas, posted a 2 percent drop in 2013 adjusted operating profit due an increase in costs in its electricity and gas supply segment.

Centrica said its total adjusted operating profit fell to 2.695 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) last year because its energy supply business experienced challenging market conditions amid higher commodity prices and transmission costs.

The company said 2014 trading was in line with expectations and that it aims to increase customer numbers after a fall in 2013.

The number of residential and business customer accounts at British Gas were 2 and 1 percent lower year on year.

Britain's biggest energy suppliers are all expected to have lost customers towards the end of 2013 when a political backlash erupted against the companies increasing energy tariffs.