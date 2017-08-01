FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrica expects to produce 30 bcf of gas from Rough site by Q1 2018
August 1, 2017 / 9:17 AM / in 2 days

Centrica expects to produce 30 bcf of gas from Rough site by Q1 2018

Nina Chestney

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica said it expects to produce up to 30 billion cubic feet of gas from its Rough gas storage site by the first quarter of next year, subject to regulator approval.

In June, Centrica applied to the country's Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for permission to withdrawal remaining stocks and some cushion gas from its Rough gas storage site, which it has decided to close.

In its 2017 interim results on Tuesday, the firm said it has applied to the OGA to produce up to an initial 30.7 bcf to reduce pressure on the wells at Rough so risks related to operating the reservoir are as low as possible.

Subject to approval in the third quarter this year, Rough would start producting gas following its planned maintenance period.

"Up to 15 bcf is expected to be produced in H2 2017, with the remainder expected to be produced in Q1 2018," Centrica said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)

