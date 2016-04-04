LONDON, April 4 The limit on maximum operating pressure of wells at Britain's Rough gas storage site will remain in place until at least the end of the Summer 2016 injection period, operator Centrica Storage Ltd (CSL) said on Monday.

That would mean the limit could last until as late as December.

"During this period, the maximum permitted operating pressure of the Rough wells will remain at 3,000 psi," CSL said on its website.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)