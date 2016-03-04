Gas flames are seen burning on a cooker in London February 21, 2008, in this posed picture. Britain's Centrica reported a 40 percent rise in 2007 profit after lower wholesa REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Centrica (CNA.L) said on Friday new proposals from the British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would allow more flexibility in selling gas from its Rough gas storage site beneath the North Sea.

"Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) considers that these variations will allow it to more quickly and effectively ensure it can offer Rough's physical capabilities to the market if there are changes in the asset's capabilities," Centrica said in a statement.

Centrica said CSL was undertaking testing and verification works to see if the current pressure could be increased to allow to store more gas, after capacity was cut last year following issues with well integrity, Centrica added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by Alister Doyle)