LONDON, June 2 Centrica Storage Ltd (CSL) said on Tuesday it had applied to the British government to increase capacity at its Rough gas storage site.

"If the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) approves the request, this will represent an increase in Rough's licensed capability of approximately 4.5 TWh," the company said in a market message.

"CSL anticipates that DECC will respond to CSL's formal application within 1-6 months," it added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes)