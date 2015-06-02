(Adds details on impact)

LONDON, June 2 Centrica Storage Ltd (CSL) said on Tuesday it had applied to the British government to increase capacity at its Rough gas storage site.

"If the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) approves the request, this will represent an increase in Rough's licensed capability of approximately 4.5 TWh," the company said in a market message.

"CSL anticipates that DECC will respond to CSL's formal application within 1-6 months," it added.

If DECC approves the request, injection and withdrawal at the site will be affected.

Withdrawal capability will decline to 20 million cubic metres a day at a stock level of around 15 terrawatt hours (TWh), the company said.

Withdrawal capability will decline to 20 million cubic metres a day at a stock level of around 15 terrawatt hours (TWh), the company said.

The site will technically be capable of maximum injection at stock levels between 0 TWh and 14 TWh.