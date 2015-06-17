June 17 Rough, Britain's biggest underground gas storage, is to move from dual train to single train gas injection on or around July 27, its operator Centrica said on Wednesday.

"The exact date will depend on a number of factors including customer nominations," the British utility said.

Centrica said in March it would limit the maximum operating pressure at Rough after it discovered a potential issue with well integrity, switching to a single train injection mode when a stock level reach 22-26 terawatt-hours (TWh).

