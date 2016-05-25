LONDON May 25 Britain's largest energy
supplier, Centrica, has appointed Stephen Hester, chief
executive of insurer RSA, as a non-executive director,
Centrica said on Wednesday.
Hester will become a member of Centrica's nominations and
audit committees from June 1, Centrica said in a statement.
Rick Haythornthwaite, chairman of Centrica, said Hester's
"wide-ranging commercial experience, particularly in
customer-facing businesses, together with his recognised
expertise in transforming performance, will be of significant
benefit to the Board as we implement our strategy".
Centrica is moving away from its oil and gas production
legacy to focus more on the end-consumer by providing new
services like smart meters.
Hester, a former boss of UK bank RBS, was brought
into RSA in 2014 to turn the company around.
Zurich Insurance walked away from a 5.6 billion
pound ($8.23 billion) bid for RSA last year, due to problems in
its own business.
($1 = 0.6808 pounds)
