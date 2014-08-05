LONDON Aug 5 A subsidiary of Britain's Centrica
has completed a deal to buy a 45 percent stake in the
Doyle gas prospect in the East Irish Sea from oil and gas
explorer Serica Energy.
As part of the agreement, Centrica's Hydrocarbon Resources
Limited (HRL) will cover Serica's share of exploration costs of
up to 11 million pounds.
HRL has also gained a 15-percent interest and the
operatorship of an adjacent block licence, Serica Energy said in
a statement.
The Doyle gas prospect is located near a number of existing
Centrica gas fields, including the Rhyl field which started
producing gas last year.
"In the event of a commercial discovery, Doyle is ideally
placed for a fast-track development and early gas production,"
said Serica Chief Executive Tony Craven Walker.
